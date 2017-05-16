Government rolls out 8 new buses from Howrah to RBU campus

Rabindra Bharati University (Source: Rabindra Bharati University (Source: http://www.rbudde.in

THE STATE Transport department Monday rolled out eight new buses from Howrah to Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) campus in north Kolkata. This comes two days after some RBU students requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to introduce more buses in the route.

According to sources, the chief minister had directed the Transport department to work on the students’ request, following which the eight buses were introduced. “As per assurance given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the students of RBU, eight buses have been introduced in the newly formulated WBTC route from Howrah to RBU,” said Principal Secretary (Transport) Alapan Bandopadhyay.

This apart, six more buses have been introduced in three existing WBTC routes between Howrah and Dunlop. “Total 14 buses have been introduced to ease movement of RBU students,” Bandopadhyay added.

The state government had allowed around 50 RBU students to be a part of an administrative review meeting in Howrah on Friday. It was for the first time that college students were the audience. The students also interacted with Mamata and shared their problems. During the meeting, Mamata had told the students that the decision to allow them at the meeting was taken to make them understand administrative work in a better way. The RBU students had requested the chief minister to ensure better bus services from Howrah station to their campus. Mamata told the students that the Transport department will soon fulfill their demand.

Mamata had also asked the students to seek help from senior administrative officials to clear the civil service examination. “The chief secretary and other officers may guide you about the examinations. You can also approach me as I have been working at the grassroots level and involved with administration for long,” Mamata had said on Friday. After coming to power in 2011, Mamata Banerjee has been regularly holding administrative meetings across all districts. This was, however, the first time that students were allowed to attend the meeting.

