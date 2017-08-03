Government Railway Police seizes firearms at Sealdah

Representational Image Representational Image

A consignment of 22 unfinished firearms was recovered by Government Railway Police (GRP) from the ladies compartment of a Sealdah-Namkhana local train on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday. “Yesterday night, a team of officials found an unclaimed synthetic bag kept on a bunk in the ladies compartment, which had stopped at platform number 14 of Sealdah railway station. We could not trace who had left the bag there,” said a Sealdah railway station official.

According to sources, the bag was found during a routine check-up of the ladies’ compartment. Aside from the 22 unfinished firearms, 22 barrels were also recovered, said officials. The consignment had been left unattended; any persons involved in transporting it are suspected to have fled upon noticing the police team.

Normally, such consignments are sent to various locations from Munger district by illegal arms manufacturers, officials said, adding they suspect that the unfinished weapons were being taken to a nearby illegal arms factory for the finishing touches.

A number of such illegal arms-making units had been earlier busted in South-24 Parganas, under which Namkhana falls. Sources said the police are trying to probe if the consignment in question was to be handed over to an operational factory in the district.

