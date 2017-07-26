Mamata Banerjee briefs Rajnath Singh about Darjeeling unrest, West Bengal floods

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee Tuesday briefed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh about the prevailing situation in Darjeeling Hills, where normal life has been hit due to an indefinite shutdown, demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland.

During the 25-minute meeting in New Delhi, Mamata is learnt to have apprised Singh about the security situation in the Hills and the steps taken by her government to bring back normalcy, said officials. The home minister assured Mamata of full cooperation and asked her to take all necessary steps to restore normalcy in Darjeeling, an official said. Mamata also discussed the flood-like situation in the state due to heavy rains.

Darjeeling has been witnessing indefinite strike called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, demanding a separate state of Gorkhaland, since June. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said there was no proposal to constitute a committee to look into the separate state demand.

