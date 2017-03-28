Gold bars worth Rs 51 lakh seized at Kolkata airport, 2 held

Customs officials at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata seized 1.7 kilogram gold bars worth Rs 51 lakh from two passengers on Monday.

Sources said that Air Intelligence Unit caught Moin Ahmed and Zishan Alam, residents of Kamarhati area in north Kolkata, who arrived at the airport via two different flights and seized the gold from them.

Two gold bars of foreign origin were seized from Moin, who had arrived at the airport from Bangkok via an AirAsia plane. Moin was arrested by customs officials when he was about to throw the gold bars in a trash bin.

Zishan, who also arrived from Bangkok via an Indigo plane, was caught when he was trying to exit the airport through the green channel. Officials were suspicious of Zishan and on checking seized two gold bars from him.

“The duo have been arrested and the matter is being investigated,” said an official.

This is the second seizure from the airport in a week. Last Tuesday, gold biscuits, weighing 2,742 grams, worth Rs 80 lakh were seized by the customs department from a plane.

