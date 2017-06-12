GJM’s strike: State’s warning to its employees; Attendance mandatory, absentees to be showcaused

GJM leader Bimal Gurung and his wife Asha Gurung with newly-converted workers from TMC at the Patlaybas party office in the Darjeeling hills on Sunday; (Right) A dearth of tourists for the pony ride attraction in Darjeeling mall Sunday. (Photo Partha Paul) GJM leader Bimal Gurung and his wife Asha Gurung with newly-converted workers from TMC at the Patlaybas party office in the Darjeeling hills on Sunday; (Right) A dearth of tourists for the pony ride attraction in Darjeeling mall Sunday. (Photo Partha Paul)

The state government on Sunday issued a memorandum saying all government offices in Darjeeling and Kalimpong will remain open during the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha’s indefinite strike starting Monday. Asking all employees to report for duty regularly, the state government made it clear no leave will be granted till the bandh is withdrawn. It had issued a similar memorandum when violence first started in the hills.

“In view of call given by Gorkha Janmukti Morchaor indefinite bandh/strike on and from June 12, 2017, it has been decided that all state government offices situated in the district of Darjeeling and Kalimpong including those provided with Grants-in-Aid y the state government would remain open and all the employees of those offices should report for duty on each day till the call for such bandh in not withdrawn. It has also been decided that no leave hall be granted to any employee on any on these bandh days,” read the memorandum.

“Now the Governor has been pleased to decide that absence of employees on that day will be treated as ‘dies non’ which will constitute a break in service of the employee concerned and no salary will be admissible unless such absence I covered by the following grounds: a) Hospitalisation of the employee, b) bereavement in the family, c) severe illness and absence continuing from prior to June 9, 2017, d) employees who had been on Child Care Leave, Maternity Leave, Medical Leave prior to June 9, 2017 and e) Earned Leave Sanctioned and continuing prior to June 9, 2017,” the memorandum said.

The memorandum also said heads of various offices in regions specified would have to issue showcause notices to employees who are absent on those days. “All Heads of Offices/Controlling Authority concerned will issue show-cause notice to the employee(s) posted within that area who will remain absent on these days asking him/her to explain why action would not be taken against him-her for such unauthorised absence. Those who will not respond to the show-cause notice will be liable to disciplinary action,” it read.

