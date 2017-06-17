GJM MLAs meet Governor, Accuse govt of acting like dictator

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (Express photo by Partha Paul) (File) Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. (Express photo by Partha Paul) (File)

GORKHA JANMUKTI Morcha (GJM) MLAs met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Friday and apprised him of the situation in Darjeeling hills. GJM MLAs Amar Singh Rai, Sarita Rai and Rohit Sharma from Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong, respectively, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, where they placed their demand for a separate Gorkhaland and requested him to initiate talks with both the state and central governments in this regard.

The MLAs accused the state government of acting like a dictator and turning a political movement into a law and order issue. They said that an all-party delegation from the hills would visit the Governor soon to show unity among hill people regarding their demand for a separate state. Speaking to The Indian Express, Sarita Rai said, “We have apprised the Governor of the injustice meted out to the people of the hills by the state government.People in the hills do not have their freedom of expression. We told him that people want Gorkhaland because Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) has failed. With Jan Andolan Party and GNLF supporting our demand, it is clear what the people of the hills want. Everybody in the hills wants Gorkhaland.”

Rai said that the Governor has assured them of looking into the matter, and asked them to maintain peace in the hills. “We can only maintain peace in the hills if we get Gorkhaland. People are not happy with the present situation. The state government is acting like a dictator. It raided the house of our party chief Bimal Gurung and recovered bows and arrows, which were meant for boys and girls who pursue archery. Police recovered some cash, which came as party fund. If this continues then the situation in hills will only get worse. At present, there is no breakdown of law and order in the hills but the state government is trying to turn our political movement into a law and order situation,” Rai said.

MLA Rohit Sharma said those, who indulged in violence in Darjeeling, were not members of the GJM. “We have told the Governor that the people who are indulging in arson are outsiders and have nothing to do with the GJM. We have requested the Governor to inform the Centre about the situation in Darjeeling and the sufferings of people,” he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App