German police set to arrive in Kolkata for investigation into cases related to fraudery with German nationals

Days after the CID Cyber Cell arrested five persons, including a woman, for allegedly duping German nationals staying in New Town, officials from the German Police and the country’s public prosecutor office are set to arrive here in connection to the probe. On June 7, Richa Pipulwa, Vikramjeet Pandher, Akash Singh, Nilesh Rastogi and Subhrajit Pal were arrested for allegedly cheating several people from Germany, Sweden, Indonesia and Canada through a call centre at Webel IT Park in New Town.

Sources said the racket was busted after the CID Cyber Cell received a letter from the German Police, alleging that several German citizens have become victims of such a racket. “The CID Cyber Cell had contacted the German authorities. German Public Prosecutor Juergen Lewandowski will arrive in Kolkata on Monday. He is set to present the case in court, and seek permission to interrogate the accused,” a senior CID official said. He will be accompanied by police officer Alexander Sirowi of Landerskriminalamt — the State Criminal Police Office in Germany.

Sources in CID said the miscreants used to call the victims, introduce themselves as members of Microsoft’s customer care support and offer to upgrade their computer systems. They used to demand huge amounts for the service. “Misappropriated money had come from the bank accounts of German nationals Heidrun Bohmer, Dennis Kremer and Frads Dahlgaard. Following this, the CID Cyber Cell requested the German authorities to trace the victims. In response, the German public prosecutor’s office recently replied that they have traced the victims. Heidrun had filed a complaint in Germany,” said a CID official.

