Four-year-old ‘sexually assaulted’ in school, two teachers remanded

Two physical education teachers of a school in Kolkata who were accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl student was on Saturday were produced before the Alipore court, which remanded them in two days’ police custody.

Joint Commissioner (Crime) of Kolkata Police Vishal Garg said that investigations will continue after the remand is over. The two teachers had on Thursday allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in the school washroom. They were arrested after the victim’s parents lodged an FIR at the Jadavpur police station on Friday. The accused duo has been booked under sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), 2012. They were further questioned on Saturday, sources said.

The incident triggered a protest by parents outside the school in south Kolkata on Friday morning. The parents wanted exemplary punishment for the accused. On Saturday, the victim’s father arrived at the school to continue the protest. He said that neither he nor his wife had slept the whole night on Friday and their child continued to suffer from severe physical pain.

Parents of other students also turned up at the school on Saturday and demanded the arrest of the principal. “We pay about Rs 5,000 per month as fees and the school cannot not even provide minimum security (to the students). We are worried for our children,” said a parent.The principal and teachers left the school premises on Friday night under police protection.

“Right now, we are not looking into the matter of arresting the principal. The investigation is still in its early stages,” said Garg.

