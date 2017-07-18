Latest News
  • Four more held for ‘molestation’ of two minor tribal girls in Raigunj

“On further investigation, we arrested Pannalal Sarkar alias Raju and three more persons,” said SP (North Dinajpur) Amit Rathod

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published:July 18, 2017 12:16 am
raiganj molestation arrest, raiganj rape arrest, raiganj rape, raiganj molesttaion, raiganj violence, Raiganj adivasi rape, raiganj adivasi Attempted rape, raiganj North Dinajpur, Raigan shops torch, bengal news, indian express news Protesters ransack a police kiosk during a rally in Raiganj on Friday. PTI
Four more persons have been arrested in connection with the case of molestation and attempted rape of two minor tribal girls in Raigunj. The police had on July 9 held three other persons — Nabin Shil of Shaktinagar, Utpal Chaki of Raigunj and Subham Orosad of Kaliyaganj — and recovered an improvised firearm and seven rounds of ammunition.

“On further investigation, we arrested Pannalal Sarkar alias Raju and three more persons,” said SP (North Dinajpur) Amit Rathod. As per police sources, two tribal women had first been molested by three men, who were detained by police the same day on July 9. Following this, two minor girls were molested — allegedly by same the group — which triggered anger among local residents. Raigunj has seen a number of protests starting July 9, with a large number of local residents demanding the arrest of those involved.

