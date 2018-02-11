West Bengal: Four held with pangolin scales in Jalpaiguri

“They smuggle elephant tusks and tiger nails and skin among others… Pangolin scales are used to make traditional Chinese medicine,” said a official. “They smuggle elephant tusks and tiger nails and skin among others… Pangolin scales are used to make traditional Chinese medicine,” said a official.

FOREST officials on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly smuggling 6 kg of scales belonging to endangered pangolins in Jalpaiguri district. Eight species of pangolins are found in Asia and Africa. Mainly hunted for their meat and scales, they range from vulnerable to critically endangered.

Those arrested have been identified as Om Bahadur Gurung of Nepal, Nima Tshiring Bhutia of China and Suren Gurung and Jumba Bhutia of Darjeeling. The arrests were made by officials of Belakoba Forest Ranger at Salugara.

“We had received a tip-off that four persons were likely to smuggle wildlife articles. We kept a watch and arrested them. We have recovered pangolin scales from their possession,” Ranger Sanjay Dutta said. Officials said the accused had hidden the scales in a shopping bag and were likely to smuggle the same to Nepal. They had brought the scales from China.

“They smuggle elephant tusks and tiger nails and skin among others… Pangolin scales are used to make traditional Chinese medicine,” said the official.

