Four held for ‘smuggling’ 2,500 endangered turtles

Officials said around 700 turtles had died due to improper transportation. Officials said around 700 turtles had died due to improper transportation.

Four persons were arrested in North 24 Parganas on Saturday for allegedly smuggling around 2,500 Indian softshell turtles, worth around Rs 20 lakh, from Bhubaneswar to North 24 Parganas.

Based on a tip-off, a CID team arrested Uttam Singha (businessman), Nitai Das (businessman), Dipankar Mondal (khalashi) and Debasish Das (driver).

In the truck, officials found 90-92 boxes filled with the endangered turtle species, which they immediately rushed to the Salt Lake Turtle Rehabilitation Centre. Around 700 turtles had died due to improper transportation, officials said.

“Communication was made with the Wild Life Crime Control Bureau and state forest department for assistance… Afterwards, the joint team held a raid at Birati and Dhulagarh toll tax area and apprehended the truck (WB 51 A 6730) at Dhulagarh,” said DIG operations Nishat Parvez.

“This is probably the biggest recovery of turtles in West Bengal and the second highest in India, as reported by WCCB,” Parvez added.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App