Four from Uttar Pradesh held for ‘smuggling’ gold

THE OFFICIALS of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested four men, hailing from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, from a train for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 5 crore.

Initially, on January 5, officials of the DRI Kolkata unit intercepted three persons, who were carrying 10.6 kg of foreign origin gold — worth Rs 3.36 crore — at the Howrah railway station. Ramesh Kumar Verma, Ashutosh Gupta and Anurag Kumar Pathak were intercepted when the reached the station by the Varanasi-bound Vibhuti Express.

Officials said they were searched and the gold was found in their belts. Also, Rs 4.12 lakh was seized from them. They were arrested the next day.

In a follow-up action, the DRI officials arrested Gyan Chand Verma, a member of the same syndicate, at Patna railway station on Saturday. He was travelling on the same train. “On January 6, 5.1 kg of foreign origin gold, worth Rs 1.62 crore, was seized Gyan Chand Verma. Thus, in all, 15.7 kg gold, worth Rs 4.98 crore, has been seized,” said an official.

In the current financial year, starting from April 1, 2017 to till date, DRI has seized more than 238 kg of gold valued at nearly Rs 70 crore from West Bengal and northeastern states. The gold was being smuggled from Bangladesh, Burma and Bhutan.

