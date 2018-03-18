Four arrested for ‘running’ sex racket, 2 minor girls rescued

Four persons have been arrested by the CID for allegedly running a sex racket in Indraprastha area of Barasat in North 24 Parganas. In a raid conducted on Friday, following a tip-off, the CID team recovered two minor girls, said DIG (CID-operations) Nishat Parvez. The four arrested have been identified as alleged traffickers Dola Dey (35), Ramprasad Roy alias Ranu (39) and Sonali Saha alias Sonai (48) as well as a customer, Sheikh Azad (42).

The CID said that Ramprasad and Dola, who are married, were operating a sex racket at a rented apartment in the area. “They were allegedly running this business for the last five months. On Friday, we raided the apartment and caught them red handed,” said an official, adding that they are also suspected to be involved in the trafficking of women.

The arrests come around a month after the CID had rescued two minors and four adults from Belgharia in North 24 Parganas while arresting nine people on charges of trafficking. “Those behind such rackets usually target poor people… Often they offer a well-paid job…,” said an official.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App