Four arrested for ‘assaulting’ on-duty doctor, vandalism

Four persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a doctor of a nursing home where their 57-year-old relative died. They alleged that he died due to “medical negligence.” Sources in the police said that trouble ensued at around 5.30 am at Fleming Nursing Home in Topsia following the death of Musarraf Ali, a resident of Khidderpore. The nursing home denied the allegation of medical negligence, saying the patient was given proper treatment.

Police said Ali, who was suffering from some neurological problem, was admitted to the nursing home on February 27. He was put on ventilation after his condition deteriorated last night. “His family members have alleged that the nursing home didn’t give him proper treatment during the night,” said a police official.

The relatives of the deceased, police sources said, got a call at around 3.30 am from the nursing home, saying that the patient’s condition was not good. “The family members then rushed to the nursing home but allegedly could not find the doctor under whom Ali was being treated. He was declared dead at 5.10 am. Following this, angry relatives assaulted on-duty doctor Sumit Mondal and also broke the glass panels and front door of the reception,” said a police officer.

Local police along with forces from Lalbazar and neighbouring police station headed by Deputy Commissioner (East) Rupesh Kumar rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. At around 10.45 am, the family members received the body and left the nursing home.

Based on a complaint by the hospital authorities, a case under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the IPC was lodged and four persons were arrested, police said. Those held have been identified as Md Shanwar (22), Md Aftab (29), Md Shoaib (22) and Md Mukhtar (22).

Denying the allegation of medical negligence, a nursing home official said, “The patient was given proper treatment. But, we would not like to speak much on the matter.”

