Forward Bloc workers call for arrest of Trinamool leaders, scuffle with cops

A minor scuffle broke out between the police and Forward Bloc workers, who were holding two-day “law violation” programmes across the state to demand the resignation and arrest of TMC leaders involved in Saradha chit fund and Narada sting operation cases, in Kolkata on Monday.

The Forward Bloc leaders and workers took out a rally from Central Avenue towards city police headquarters, Lalbazar, on Monday – the first day of the programme. The police had put up barricades to prevent the rally from moving towards Lalbazar. As party workers broke the barricades, a scuffle ensued between them and the officers, resulting in some Forward Bloc workers sustaining minor injuries.

“Despite police atrocities, our movement will continue. The accused TMC leaders and ministers need to resign immediately. After the CBI FIR, they have no moral right to remain in their position. Tomorrow, our workers will again organise law violation programmes across Purulia, Birbhum, Burdwan, Bankura, Hooghly and others to put pressure on the state government,” said Naren Chatterjee, state secretary of Forward Bloc. Following the scuffle, Forward Bloc workers squatted on the road.

After remaining in the streets for some time, they lifted their protest. Similar law violation programmes were also organised in Howrah, Barasat, Asansol and Birbhum.

