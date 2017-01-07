Former TMC MP Kunal Ghosh may turn approver in Rose Valley chit fund scam: Sources

Former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh may turn approver in wake of recent developments in the Rose Valley chit fund case, according to CBI sources.

Ghosh had shared key information with officials in the past, sources said, adding he wanted to turn approver after his name was left out of the agency’s recently filed chargesheet.

Ghosh had been on interim bail for the last three months, and was granted bail after the CBI did not mention his name in its RC-5 chargesheet.

A division bench of justices Ashim Kumar Roy and M M Banerjee granted bail with no relaxation in the conditions imposed on Ghosh when he was granted interim bail on October 5.

The conditions state that Ghosh is not allowed to leave the jurisdiction of Narkeldanga police station except for attending court proceedings and meeting CBI officials whenever he is

summoned.