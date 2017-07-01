Former Justice C S Karnan in Presidency Jail Hospital after his release from SSKM

Former Calcutta High Court Justice CS Karnan. (File Photo) Former Calcutta High Court Justice CS Karnan. (File Photo)

ARRESTED FORMER Calcutta High Court Judge C S Karnan has been sent to Presidency Jail from SSKM Hospital after his health condition improved. He was admitted at the state-run hospital since June 22 after he complained of chest pain upon his arrival at the jail on June 21.

Karnan’s lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara said the retired justice was shifted to the jail hospital on Thursday night.

“As his health condition improved, he has been sent back to Presidency Jail. He is presently lodged at the jail’s hospital. Doctors at SSKM Hospital released him last (Thursday) night. However, he needs medical supervision and that is why he is admitted at the jail hospital,” Nedumpara told The Indian Express.

Karnan was sentenced to six months imprisonment on May 9 by the Supreme Court. The SC’s seven-judge bench had held him guilty of contempt of court for his comments against the chief justice of India and other judges of the higher judiciary. Karnan retired earlier this month.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App