Former chairman of private company arrested for ‘cheating’ banks of Rs 2,223 crore

THE CBI on Monday arrested the former chairman of a Kolkata-based private company in connection with a cheating case, in which about 20 nationalised banks had suffered losses worth Rs 2,223 crore.

“Nillesh Parrekh, then chairman of Shree Ganesh Jewellery House, has been arrested. He had earlier fled India for Dubai. He was intercepted at Mumbai airport while he was returning from Dubai,” said a CBI officer.

Officials said a case was registered against the company, its executives and bank officials under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) r/w 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the IPC and under Prevention of Corruption Act on the basis of a complaint received from the State Bank of India.

“The bank accused the company of cheating 25 consortium member banks, including 20 nationalised banks of approximately Rs 2,672 crore. Twenty banks allegedly lost approximately Rs 2,223 crore. It was alleged that the accused had defrauded the banks through diversion of funds, fraudulent exports to shell companies floated in Hong Kong, Singapore and UAE,” said a CBI officer.

Agency officials alleged that the accused had siphoned off the working capital loans for long-term uses, such as construction of factory, and paid off other liabilities.

The accused also allegedly shipped stocks offered as primary security to its foreign subsidiaries without the knowledge of the lenders and falsely projected huge losses to the banks, purportedly suffered through a bogus bullion trade, which the banks did not finance.

