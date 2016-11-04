Focus on tacit TMC-BJP deal: CPM

During the first day of the CPM state committee meeting, the party leadership highlighted the “tacit understanding” between the TMC and BJP as the main issue to be addressed in the coming days.

Party national general secretary Sitaram Yechury was present at the meeting where state CPM secretary Surjyakanta Mishra reportedly said it was necessary to highlight the TMC-BJP tie-up.

“The strength of communal forces in Bengal has been growing. The under-the-table deal between the ruling regime and communal forces in the state is clear. People need to be made aware of this unholy nexus. Our party members should be alert, and we should prepare ourselves for a wider movement against this threat,” sources quoted Mishra as saying.

Sources also said a three-tier strategy – political, ideological and cultural – had been proposed. A party insider said that in a bid to better connect with the Muslim community, a separate forum comprising Muslim intellectuals would be formed. CPM Politburo member and party MP Md Selim has been entrusted with setting up the forum.

Reiterating senior party leader Gautam Deb’s comments last week, Mishra said there is a need to enhance communication with the masses to bridge the gap that has been created. Many state committee members said party workers need to be rejuvenated, because there was a growing disinterest among them which has resulted in an impediment against organising a bigger movement.

Yechury had also reportedly maintained that there was a need to organise a joint movement with all secular and democratic parties and individuals in the state, including Congress, to deal with the threats posed by the TMC and BJP.

