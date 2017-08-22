Fishworkers’ forum raises funds to organise global meet

Representatives from 40 countries will participate in this programme. (Representational Image) Representatives from 40 countries will participate in this programme. (Representational Image)

National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) Monday organised a “One Fish, One Fishworker Campaign” in East Midnapore to raise funds to organise the 7th General Assembly of World Forum of Fisher People (WFFP).

The campaign was held across the country in coastal states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Pondicherry and Diu and Daman. It will continue till August 23 in West Bengal.

During the campaign, member organisations of NFF collected fish from workers at fish markets. The fish will be auctioned, and funds raised through this campaign will be used to organise the global meet, which will be held in Delhi from November 15 to 21. Representatives from 40 countries will participate in this programme.

In West Bengal, the campaign was carried out by Dakshinbanga Matsyajibi Forum (DMF) and Midnapore District Coastal Fish Vendors’ Union, which are member organisations of NFF. According to NFF Secretary Debasish Shyamal, it was important to organise the global meet to discuss key issues which have been affecting the livelihoods of small and medium fishermen in the country.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App