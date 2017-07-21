Kolkata: Fire in office building on Pretoria Street, no casualties

Kolkata: Fire fighters try to break the glasses of an office building which caught fire in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: Fire fighters try to break the glasses of an office building which caught fire in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra)

A massive fire broke out in a six-storied office building near Abhinav Bharti High School on Pretoria Street on Thursday. While there were no casualties, eight people fell ill due to smoke inhalation. Police said they received a call from a local that dense smoke was billowing from a window on the third floor of the building, which falls under Shakespeare Sarani police station.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service and local police, disaster management officials and CESC personnel were present at the site. State fire minister and Mayor Sovan Chatterjee also reached the spot.

“There has been no casualty fortunately. There will be an inquiry in the case and proper investigation will be done,” Chatterjee told mediapersons. The building houses many big offices and showrooms including a jewellery store.

The fire was brought under control at around 3.10 pm. Eight people including four women fell ill due to suffocation because of the smoke, and were rushed to SSKM hospital. Thirty people, who were trapped inside, were rescued from the roof and fourth floor of the building by fire brigade personnel and police. Trapped office workers broke the building’s glass panels to allow release of smoke.

“All students of Avinab Bharati School, which is located just next to the affected building, were also evacuated as a precautionary measure. The cause of fire is still uncertain,” said an official.

