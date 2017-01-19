Bhangar violence: Find ‘outsiders’ who provoked people, Mamata tells police

A day after clashes at Bhangar over the construction of a PGCIL sub-station claimed two lives, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday held a high-level meeting with the top rung of state police, instructing them to identify “outsiders” who had provoked the people and flush them out, even as stray incidents of violence were reported.

At around 12.30 pm, the CM reached Bhawani Bhavan, where she met DGP Surjit Kar Purkayastha, Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and ADG (CID) Rajesh Kumar among other top officials. The meeting, which continued for around half an hour, was termed as “routine” by officials.

However, sources said the CM asked officials to “spot outsiders and get them arrested”. Sources also said intelligence officials are worried about a sudden uprising of “Naxals”.

Watch what else is making news

Officials said the protests did not seem like a “normal movement” by villagers. “Outsiders are definitely involved. The number of people involved in the clash and the kind of power they used against police makes it quite evident,” said a senior officer on condition of anonymity.

Sources in the state administration said Mamata was not at all happy about the failure of the local police to handle the situation, and had stressed that she wanted the matter to be dealt with using “utmost sensitivity”. She allegedly told officials that none of their actions should “harm” innocent villagers.

Violent protests had erupted on Tuesday after an angry mob torched at least 10 police vehicles. While villagers claimed police had opened fire on the protesters, police said the firing had taken place between two groups of protesters. “There was no police firing. The police didn’t fire a single shot,” ADG (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma had said.

A senior state police officer said properties at a police outpost were destroyed, and a motorcycle was put on fire by agitating villagers on Wednesday morning. “Forces were withdrawn from the area, but we are keeping an eye on the situation there,” he said.

State Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said the state government would hold a meeting with the agitated villagers and farmers after the situation “normalises”.

On compensation to the family of the deceased, Chattopadhyay said the chief minister was looking into the matter and would decide on it.