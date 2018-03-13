‘Feeling insecure’: Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee asks for police protection at Gol Park home

Sovan Chatterjee Sovan Chatterjee

Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee has sought police protection at his current residence in Gol Park area of south Kolkata, to which he had moved shortly after filing a divorce petition against his wife last year.

As per police sources, the Trinamool Congress leader has officially written to Rabindra Sadan police station on the matter. “Due to a family dispute, I shifted to Gol Park from my ancestral property of Behala. For proper security and to ensure that I stay in peace, I have appealed to police. I am feeling insecure and I have all the right to stay in peace,” he said.

The Mayor had recently been downgraded from Z+ security cover to the Z category.

Chatterjee, who is also a Cabinet minister, wrote to Rabindra Sarobar police station on Sunday asking for security at his new flat “ Fort Legend”.

In a statement to a news channel, Chatterjee on Monday rubbished rumours of him resigning from the TMC, saying: “There is no question of me resigning. I have (never done) and will never do anything which is anti-party.”

Chatterjee had on February 19 lodged a complaint against his wife Ratna Chatterjee, accusing her close friend of forcibly entering his house at Behala in Kolkata. The complaint, which names both Ratna and her friend Jhuma Saha, alleged that Saha refused to follow instructions of the security guard deployed at the house and entered his flat without signing the visitor’s log book at the gate.

Ratna, also a TMC member, at present stays at Sovan’s parental house in Behala with her minor daughter. The couple’s son is pursuing higher studies abroad.

