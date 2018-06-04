Farm loan waiver not a solution: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union minister of state for agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Sunday said that farm loan waiver was not a solution to the crisis.

The comment comes in the backdrop of nation-wide protest by farmers. Speaking outside Andal airport in West Burdwan district, Shekhawat said, “I feel that loan waiver is not an ideal solution to farmers’ problems. Instead, as PM Modi said, we have to double their income and make agriculture profitable. Some parties are exploiting farmers’ protests to gain political mileage.”

