Fake Educational Credentials: Ex-BJP leader moves HC against Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh at BJP headquarters in Kolkata on Tuesday. Partha Paul Dilip Ghosh at BJP headquarters in Kolkata on Tuesday. Partha Paul

FORMER BJP state committee member Ashok Sarkar Tuesday moved Calcutta High Court alleging state party president Dilip Ghosh had fudged his educational qualifications in his affidavit to Election Commission ahead of the 2016 state polls. In a PIL filed at the court of Chief Justice Nishita Nirmal Mhatre, Sarkar appealed that Ghosh be disqualified as Kharagpur Sadar MLA. Allegedly miffed with the way Ghosh has been running the party, Sarkar left BJP by the end of last year. He, however, had not joined another party. In January, Sarkar had filed an RTI application with Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar Polytechnic in Jhargram, seeking information about Ghosh’s educational qualifications.

In the RTI application, Sarkar stated Ghosh “has claimed of passing (with) diploma from Jhargram Polytechnic College, which was challenged… subsequently, he then confirmed that he has passed from your institute, that is Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar Polytechnic”.

Sarkar said: “His educational credentials are false. He has lied in his affidavit. Dilip Ghosh, first of all, got the name of his own institute wrong. He has called it the Jhargram Polytechnic while it is Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar Polytechnic. How can you forget the name of the institute of which you are a pass out? He claims to hold a diploma in engineering.’’

“In the RTI reply, the institute has said that nobody by the name of Dilip Ghosh has passed out of the institute in the last 30 years. On the basis of it, I have taken action,” he added.

Last month, Sarkar had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Ghosh. He has also got an FIR lodged against Ghosh in Bidhannagar East police station. “I have also written to BJP president Amit Shah regarding the issue, but is yet to receive a reply,” he said.

Sarkar alleged that Ghosh has been “oppressing” the old BJP guard in West Bengal and treating them badly. He claimed that with the rise of membership in the BJP, several of the new members have been given prime appointments. “These people have joined from Congress and CPM. Suddenly, they are being made office-bearers and vice-presidents of the party while the old workers are being treated badly. The BJP constitution says that you need to serve at least nine years as an active member before you can be made the state vice-president. Ghosh is openly flouting our party norms,” he said.

Claiming that the new party members have criminal backgrounds, Sarkar alleged: “Party vice-president Jayprakash Majumdar has been in jail for taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from examinees of the School Services Commission. Laxman Seth, a former CPM MP from Nandigram, is a notorious extortionist. He is responsible for so many deaths in Nandigram. These people are close to Dilip Ghosh.”

When contacted, Ghosh said: “The matter is in court now, let the court decide. Let the law takes it’s own course.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now