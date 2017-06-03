Fake Doctors Racket: Man who ‘received award from President’ held in Kolkata

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A doctor who allegedly received an award from President Pranab Mukherjee was arrested by Howrah Police Friday in connection with fake doctors racket. The accused, Subhendu Bhattacharya, had been under the CID scanner for a while, but was finally nabbed by local police. Sources said he was allegedly using a duplicate registration number and fake degrees.

“He had also managed to receive an award from the President. We are yet to find more information on this. We are trying to find out how, when and why he was awarded,” said an officer.

While officers initially suspected the award might be fake, sources said footage has since emerged showing Bhattacharya accepting an award from the President. It is not yet known if the award is connected to the medical field, they added.

As per sources, the accused — a resident of Ramrajatalla Kedarnath Bhattacharya Lane — was nabbed from Howrah near his home after being on the run for around two weeks. Bentra police station in Howrah had received a complaint from a doctor identified as Ayan Ghosh, who had alleged that Bhattacharya was using his registration number.

“We also got information that to evade arrest, he was keeping himself underground. He had a clinic named Kalpana Women and Child Care near his home, apart from which he was also associated with other clinics. We will interrogate him and verify all documents,” added an officer.

Meanwhile, the CID has written a letter to the Medical Council of India to verify the registration number of one of the doctors working in a government hospital in South-24 Parganas. As per officers, the number of fake doctors in the state is so huge that they have asked local police to investigate separately upon receiving any complaint.

