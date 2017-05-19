‘Fake doctors’ racket: Former Ruby Hospital doctor making contradictory statements about accused, says CID

CID sleuths on Thursday said there were contradictions in the statements made by a former doctor of Kolkata’s Ruby General Hospital during his interrogation in connection with Kaiser Alam, an accused in the ‘fake doctors’ racket recently busted by the agency. According to sources in the CID, Dr Arindam Chandra, who had earlier denied doing Alam any favours, confessed that he was one of the four members in the hospital’s recruitment board who had recruited the ‘fake doctor’ as its residential medical officer. Asked about the character certificate he had issued to Alam, Dr Chandra allegedly told sleuths he had issued it “in good faith”.

“He will be called for interrogation again. The other three people associated with Ruby General Hospital during Alam’s recruitment have been asked to appear for interrogation on Monday,” a CID official told The Indian Express. Sources said these three people were Dr A K Sanyal, the hospital’s former director, S B Purkayastha, former CEO, and then head of human resources Subrata Sidhanta.

Sources further claimed Dr Chandra had revealed that after appointment, Alam’s background wasn’t verified.

“How a person who is not even a high school passout got recruited as a doctor in the hospital and why was no verification was done…There is a huge recruitment scam in the medical industry. We have good leads against people and there will be more arrests in the case soon,” said an official.

So far, the CID has arrested three fake doctors who were associated with state health units, in connection with the case. Alam was arrested on May 3 from a primary health centre (PHC) in Chopra block of North Dinajpur, where he had been working on a contract basis under the Centre’s National Health Mission Scheme since September 2011. Over the next few days, two more “fake doctors” — Khusinath Haldar (52) and Snehasish Chakraborty (34) — were arrested on the basis of Alam’s statement to police. While Alam (36) had allegedly furnished fake documents to get a job at the PHC in Nort Dinajpur, Haldar and Chakraborty — who worked at PHCs in Alipurduar’s Madarihat and Jalpaiguri’s Dhumpara respectively — were allegedly appointed without any documents. All three had been working under the National Health Mission Scheme for over six years and practising as doctors for over 10 years, said an official.

The three accused were arrested under sections 419 (cheating and persuasion), 420 (cheating), 467 (forging a document), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 120B (criminal conspiracy ) of the IPC. They were drawing a salary of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. While Alam hails from North Dinajpur, Haldar is from Alipurduar and Chakraborty from Kolkata.

The CID has now zeroed in on a senior official posted at the Swastha Bhavan (state health department), who may soon be called for interrogation, the official added.

