‘Fake doctors’ racket: CID team visits Ruby Hospital in Kolkata

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team has visited Ruby General Hospital at EM Bypass in Kolkata in connection with a “fake doctors” racket. The CID had recently arrested three “fake” doctors in north Bengal. Sources said one of the three arrested doctors had worked at Ruby Hospital. “Our team visited Ruby General Hospital on Thursday. One of the accused, Kaiser Alam, had apparently worked in the hospital for some time. We are trying to dig out more details on this,” ADG (CID) Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express.

Kaiser Alam, a North Dinajpur resident, had worked in the hospital from March 2010 to September 2011, an officer said. The other accused have been identified as Kashinath Halder, from Alipurduar, and Snehashis Chakraborty of Jalpaiguri.

Sources said CID is trying to find out Alam’s exact role in the hospital, who appointed him, whether his qualification, registration number and other things were verified, and if he was involved in any surgery or serious medical operation. CID sources said Alam has not even passed higher secondary school.

Alam had reportedly signed heath certificates and other important medical documents, which are to be verified, sources said. “We have doubts regarding his school qualifications. He doesn’t even remember subjects he had in school,” said the officer.

As per sources, the network of this “fake” doctors racket is spread across the state.

“Many more fake doctors are on our radar, including people enjoying high position in government schemes. They are not qualified doctors but are pretending to be one and withdrawing high salaries,” the officer added.

