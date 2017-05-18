‘Fake doctors’ racket: CID summons former doctor of Ruby hospital

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

THE CRIMINAL Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday summoned a doctor who was earlier associated with Ruby General Hospital at EM Bypass in Kolkata for interrogation in connection with a ‘fake doctors’ racket case. Dr Arindam Chandra was part of a four-member recruitment board of Ruby hospital when “fake” doctor Kaiser Alam was allegedly hired, sources said. Alam has already been arrested by the CID.

“One of the former doctors has been summoned. He has been asked to appear tomorrow (Thursday),” said ADG (CID) Rajesh Kumar. According to CID sources, three more officials of the hospital, who were a part of the recruitment board when Alam was hired as Residential Medical officer (RMO), will be interrogated soon.

The CID had recently visited Ruby Hospital and had given them a notice, asking them for details regarding Alam’s recruitment in the hospital. “They responded to our notice and informed us that Kaiser Alam had worked in their hospital for little more than a year. We were informed that a four-member recruitment board had hired him. Following their report, we have asked Dr Arindam Chandra to appear for interrogation. Three others, who have been named by the hospital, will be called soon”, another CID official told The Indian Express.

Alam had apparently worked in the hospital from March 2010 to September 2011, an officer said. CID sources said that they are trying to find out Alam’s exact role in the hospital, who appointed him, whether his qualification, registration number and other things were verified, and if he was involved in any surgery or serious medical operation. CID sources said Alam has not even passed higher secondary.

Alam had reportedly signed heath certificates and other important medical documents while he was working at the hospital, which are to be verified, sources said.

