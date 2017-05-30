‘Fake doctors’ racket: CID in contact with state unani council to verify certificates of accused

CID OFFICIALS are in touch with State Council of Unani Medicine to verify unani certificates of “fake” doctor Naren Pandey, who was arrested last week by the agency in connection with the “fake doctors” racket case. Sources, however, said that even if Pandey’s unani certificate turns out to be genuine, the case still stands as he had been using MD and Dr. before his name. “Those who are unani practitioners, they cannot use ‘Dr’ in front of their name. They should write AM (Alternative Medicine),” said a CID official.

The agency has recovered Pandey’s Class X certificate, a homeopathy certificate from some Nagaland university and another degree titled ‘FIA’, sources said. CID officials have been able to verify only his Class X certificate so far, sources said. During questioning, Pandey confessed that he used “fake” degrees like MD to procure a job in Bell Vue Clinic in Kolkata and get associated with several organisations for doctors, sources said.

Pandey had joined Bell Vue on May 1, 2004 and since then he had been regularly working at the hospital’s OPD as an allergy specialist. He had allegedly developed a good network in the medical fraternity. He had apparently attended international conferences in Toronto, Russia, Singapore and other countries. Sources said that Pandey had even written a book titled ‘Basic concept of Unani Medicine’. Pandey even owned a diagnostic centre at Dr Suresh Sarkar Road in Moulali. “He was a practitioner of unani medicine. But, he was also using MBBS and MD degrees, which are required to become a doctor in allopathic medicine. How he managed to operate for so long is even shocking for us,” a CID official said.

Official sources said that Pandey is the younger brother of Ramen Pandey, who is the president of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC). Pandey had allegedly used his brother’s name to procure the job in Bell Vue, they said. Pandey was arrested by the CID on Friday. He was the fourth “fake doctor” to be nabbed in connection with the racket.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App