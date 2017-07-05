‘Fake doctors’ racket: Accused ‘admits’ to forged MD degree

ARRESTED ‘fake’ doctor, Aradeep Chatterjee, allegedly confessed before police that he was indeed using a forged MD degree. Chatterjee was remanded to three-day police custody on Tuesday. His counsel claimed in the court that he was just doing research. “He had never prescribed any allopathy medicine to anyone, and never claimed to be a doctor,” he stated.

Sources in the police said that Chatterjee had initially claimed that he had done his internship from Subhodh Mitra Cancer Research Institute in Salt Lake.

However, during interrogation, he allegedly confessed that he was using a fake MD degree, they said. Chatterjee also used to prepare medicines, which have been sent for examination, said a police officer. The accused was arrested last week from Lake Town area in the city for allegedly practising as a cancer specialist without a proper degree.

Chatterjee, who is married to an anchor of a Bengali news channel, also owned a research centre and clinic in the city. Police had found a letter pad from him that mentioned MD (interactive oncology) as his degree, sources said.

He had earlier claimed to be a member of American Society of Clinical oncology. Meanwhile, police arrested two ‘fake’ doctors from separate places on Tuesday.

While Khardah Police arrested Nirmalya Roy from his house in Sodepur, Jadavpur Police arrested Subrata Majumdar from Bijoygarh.

