‘Fake’ doctor, ambulance driver arrested after teenager dies during shuttle between hospitals

Kolkata Police on Friday arrested a “fake” doctor and an ambulance driver following the death of a 16-year-old boy during his transfer from one hospital to another. The arrests were made based on a complaint by the boy’s father Ranjit Das (46), a resident of Nashipur in Nalhati under Birbhum. As per the complaint, his son Arijit, who was suffering from high fever and back pain, was admitted at Annapurna Nursing Home in Burdwan on Thursday after being referred from Rampurhat Sadar Hospital. But, after his son showed no signs of improvement, he wanted to shift his son to a super speciality hospital in Kolkata.

“At that time, the authority of Annapurna Nursing Home allegedly arranged for an ICCU Ambulance (WB 41G/9587) along with a fake doctor namely Sarfarajuddin (25), resident of Memari under East Burdwan, and forced to shift the patient from Burdwan to Kolkata. The ambulance driver has been identified as Tara Babu Sha (26 ),” a police officer said. “During the journey, the condition of the patient deteriorated allegedly due to insufficient life support system at the ambulance and negligence on the part of the driver and the fake doctor. The fake doctor repairs AC machines,” the officer said.

The patient was declared brought dead at R.N. Tagore Hospital in Kolkata on Friday. The two accused have been booked under sections 304A (death by negligence), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and fraud), 506(II) (criminal intimidation), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

