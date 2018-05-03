Fake currency notes case: STF arrests three CPI(ML) Red Star members in Delhi

The arrests were made recently based on a tip-off, STF sources said, adding that other CPI(ML) Red Star members are under the scanner. (Representational Image) The arrests were made recently based on a tip-off, STF sources said, adding that other CPI(ML) Red Star members are under the scanner. (Representational Image)

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has arrested three CPI (ML) Red Star members in Delhi in connection with a fake currency notes case. The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar Rai, Pushkar Shrestha and Yogen Rai. The arrests were made recently based on a tip-off, STF sources said, adding that other CPI(ML) Red Star members are under the scanner.

Suresh Kumar Rai (62) is the district secretary of CPI-ML Red Star’s Biplab wing, an insurgency group of Nepal. He was allegedly involved in a low-intensity blast near the Indian Embassy in Nepal last month, STF sources said.

On April 17, a pressure cooker bomb went off near the Indian Embassy’s field office in Biratnagar area in Nepal, damaging the walls of the premises. On April 19, a bomb again exploded at the office of a hydroelectricity project being developed with Indian assistance in eastern Nepal. Police sources said Suresh is suspected to be involved in the second blast as well.

“Rai had planned to attack more Indian establishments in Nepal to strengthen their presence by taking advantage of the anti-India sentiments,” said an STF official. After the attack in Nepal, Suresh fled and took shelter in India. Police sources said that Suresh was in touch with his brother D Chetri, who was allegedly involved in the anti-power grid movement in Bhangar.

Rai’s arrest is important for STF, Kolkata, as he might reveal more information on the Bhangar movement and people involved in it, they added.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App