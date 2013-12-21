Failed depts face CM flak,32% growth gets praise

Several departments of the state government faced sharp criticism from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday when she conducted a review session of each ministry to assess their performance and if they achieved their respective targets.

While Panchayats and Rural Development,Agriculture and Urban Development,and Food and Supplies fared well enough to pass the test,others  Public Enterprises,Information Technology,Statistics and Programme Implementation,Roads and Transport,and Minority Affairs  were reprimanded for failing on certain parameters set by the Chief Minister.

Banerjee,though,expressed satisfaction with her government managing to register a 32 per cent growth despite the ongoing financial turmoil. She was also happy that various departments have successfully used the budgetary allocation of Rs 15,000 crore.

The review session,however,did not witness a cabinet reshuffle. The days meeting was attended by secretaries,district magistrates,senior police officials,departmental officials and ministers.

Addressing the reporters after the meet,Mamata Banerjee said: It was remarkable that despite an acute financial crisis,our government managed to deliver jobs worth Rs 15,000 crore.

Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriya Mullick said that based on their performance,departments and districts were graded.

Panchayat department topped the list,followed by Food and Supplies,North Bengal Development Department,and Agriculture. Among the districts,Nadia came first and was tagged model district by the cm for its achievements in agriculture,healthcare,education and meeting the 100-day work criteria under MNREGS.

Mamata instructed the ministers to prepare a blueprint for work schedule and strictly adhere to it,and then conduct a review session every two months.

