A notorious extortionist, Md Wasim (32) alias Chopper Pintu, was arrested as part of a raid in Port area by police and an improvised firearm was recovered from him, an officer said.

“Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Port area and nabbed him under sections 25 (1A) and 29 of the Arms act. A six-chambered improvised firearm loaded with one cartridge was recovered from him,” said an officer.