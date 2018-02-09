Extortion case: Raided former IPS officer’s property, seized liquor, government documents, says CID

The seized items. Express The seized items. Express

A CID team again raided a Madurdaha property allegedly belonging to retired IPS officer Bharati Ghosh in Kolkata on Thursday, seizing liquor and “government documents” in the process. Though the agency only referred to a “retired IPS officer” in its statement, the property is allegedly owned by Ghosh. She had served as the West Midnapore SP before taking voluntary retirement.

“Searches were conducted yesterday and today in different properties admitted to be the property of a retired IPS officer. All searches and seizures were done in strict observance of the law. Extensive videography was conducted. All CID personnel subjected themselves to a search by others before entering. Among the items seized were a large number of government files and documents of West Midnapore. These include a large number of arms license applications, verification rolls of candidates applying for employment and so on”, said DIG (CID Operations) Nishat Parvez.

On February 1 and 2, CID and local police had raided 12 properties belonging to Ghosh and some of her “associates” in connection with an extortion case. “Fifty-seven sealed bottles of alcoholic drinks were also seized today — a total of 39 litres.The state excise department will be intimated. These include mainly scotch; Johnny Walker and Chivas Regal. Searches will continue,” said an agency official.

In the same case, Biswajit Chakraborty, owner of a flat in the same building where Ghosh also has property, lodged a complaint in Anandapur police station alleging an almirah was kept in his flat on the request of Ghosh’s husband MAV Raju. Raju had allegedly claimed it was empty. As per sources, police will look into the matter soon. The CID had on Tuesday summoned Raju to its headquarters, to which he had replied with a request for a week’s time, citing medical reasons. He had lodged a complaint at Netaji Nagar police station on February 5, accusing CID of conducting raids without maintaining legal formalities. Netaji Nagar police have now asked Raju to appear before it in this connection. Meanwhile, a Midnapore court on Wednesday ordered that an FIR be filed against Ghosh and four others after one Yunus Mondal, a cow trader from Basirhat, lodged a complaint.

“The FIR lodged at Kharagpur includes former officer-in-charge of Kharagpur Raj Shekhar Pyne, then sub-inspector Ranjit Ghosh and former assistant of Bharati Ghosh, Sujit Mondal,” said a local police officer. Police sources said Mondal alleged that in September 2016, he had given Rs 45 lakh to his brother, who met with an accident on the way to deliver it to someone else. As per the complaint, his brother was booked under some case, and the police allegedly never returned the money. The accident had happened on NH-6 near Sadapur.

The complainant had allegedly requested Ghosh — who was personally involved in the case — to help him get his money back, but she allegedly never did. “This man had a lodged complaint at the highest level and moved Calcutta HC for the same. Later, the accused offered an out-of-court settlement in which he would get his money back. He allegedly withdrew the case under pressure, but never got the money back. After the retirement of said official, he regained courage and filed a petition in Midnapore court,” the officer added. As per sources, the CID may take charge of this case as well.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App