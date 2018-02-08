Extortion case: CID summons Bharati Ghosh’s husband, he seeks one week’s time

On February 1 and 2, the CID and local police had raided 12 properties belonging to Ghosh as well as some of her “associates” in connection with an extortion case. (Express Photo) On February 1 and 2, the CID and local police had raided 12 properties belonging to Ghosh as well as some of her “associates” in connection with an extortion case. (Express Photo)

THE HUSBAND of retired IPS officer Bharati Ghosh sought a week’s time to appear before the CID, after the agency, late Tuesday, summoned him to its Bhavani Bhavan headquarters in Kolkata on Wednesday. Officials said the notice, issued in connection with an extortion case, was sent to M A V Raju at around 9 pm on Tuesday. Allegedly citing health reasons for not appearing before the agency, Raju — through his advocate — sought seven days from the CID.

The day also saw the CID again raiding an apartment building at Madurdaha in south Kolkata, where the couple allegedly has five flats. The officers took along Raj Mangal Singh, the caretaker of the building, who was arrested by the agency.

This comes a day after the CID raided three flats in the building — allegedly belonging to Ghosh and her husband — and claimed to have recovered Rs 2.4 crore. “This is a clear political vendetta. Bharati Ghosh has not been not named in extortion FIR, yet CID carried out raids within hours after receiving the complaint (on February 1). They claimed that they were sure of recovering important documents from the premises they raided. She is being trapped,” advocate Pinaki Bhattacharya said.

On February 1 and 2, the CID and local police had raided 12 properties belonging to Ghosh as well as some of her “associates” in connection with an extortion case. The 12 allegedly included three of Ghosh’s properties in Kolkata — at Naktala, Tollygunge and Deshpran Sasmal Road. The move followed a complaint registered by gold trader Chandan Majhi, who had accused several police officers in West Midnapore of extorting him. Ghosh had served as the SP of the district before taking voluntary retirement.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App