Ex-CPM MP named in murder case

After he was recently interrogated in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam,former CPM MP Sujan Chakraborty has now been named in an FIR lodged in connection with the killing of a panchayat poll candidate of the Trinamool Congress.

Chakraborty is the CPMs district secretary of South 24-Paraganas district and a state committee member.

Trinamool Congress candidate Shibram Naskar (38) was hacked to death at Baruipur on Wednesday when he was returning home after campaigning for the panchayat polls.

Naskar,a candidate for a Panchayat Samity seat,held the position of karmadhaksha of Baruipur panchayat samity. Naskars family members today lodged a murder complaint against Chakraborty and four others.

Chakraborty,meanwhile,said he had been falsely implicated in the case.

This is political vendetta. The government is hatching a conspiracy to frame senior CPM leaders like Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee,Suryakanta Mishra and Gautam Deb. They tried to frame me in the Saradha case,but they could not. Now they are trying to establish murder charges against me. I will not appeal for anticipatory bail. Let the police comeand arrest me.

Police,however,today arrested Dinabandhu Sanpui,who is said to be present on the spot when Naskar was killed. Sanpuis name is not there in the FIR.

Superintendent of Police,South 24-Paraganas,Praveen Tripathi said,An FIR has been lodged against five persons,including Chakraborty. We are investigating the case.

Meanwhile,senior CPM leaders held several meetings at the CPM headquarters today. It has been learnt that besides senior leaders of South 24-Paraganas district,including former minister Abdul Rezzak Mollah,former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was also present in the meeting. A senior CPM leader said: The party has decided to fight this conspiracy politically instead of appealing for an anticipatory bail.

