Enteric outbreak: Bacteria in packaged drinking water, says Mayor

WITH reports of hundreds falling ill with enteric diseases like diarrhoea and typhoid in Kolkata, Mayor Sovan Chatterjee on Monday blamed packaged drinking water for the problem. While claiming that tests conducted earlier this week on 144 water samples at Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine have proved that packaged water contains bacteria, Chatterjee said efforts are on to find the exact cause of the enteric outbreak.

“After speaking to doctors, we had found that the symptoms were similar to that of water-borne diseases… we thus collected water samples from 144 places, including various water sources and areas from where people had visited hospitals with complaints,” he told mediapersons. “People from eight wards under KMC, which have been affected, have revealed that along with tap water, they also consume packaged water. This raised a question on reliability of packaged water. So, we examined samples and found bacteria in one packaged water stored in a house…. the tap water at the same house had no contamination,” he added. “The stretch between Nonadanga to Garia, which covers Patuli, is highly populated. We are taking all efforts to trace the source of contamination… we have never tried to shrug off responsibility,” said Chatterjee.

Taking on Opposition parties for criticising the state government on the issue, he said: “The Opposition is saying that they are not here to do politics but their intention looks different… it is unfortunate because it’s an issue where we seek everyone’s support.” “So many people falling sick is not acceptable and we will clear all doubts. If we had received positive reports on contamination, why wouldn’t we share that information,” added Chatterjee.

This came a day after 40-year-old Biswajit Das died at Baghajatin State General Hospital, allegedly from diarrhoea. Director (Health and Services) Ajay Chakraborty said, “Das had no history of diarrhoea when he was brought to the hospital for the first time on Wednesday… He was later referred to M R Bangur Super Speciality Hospital. But later on Wednesday, his family brought him back to the Baghajatin hospital and the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.”

“The cause of death is not confirmed. So far, no casualty has been reported due to enteric disease and the numbers of patients are reducing…,” he added. Chakraborty alleged Das’ family took away his body without going for a postmortem. The hospital, meanwhile, has got an FIR lodged against Das’ family for flouting norms and taking away the body without allowing a postmortem.

