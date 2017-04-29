Employee of Ganguly foundation booked

An employee of the Sourav Ganguly Foundation and Cricket School has been booked for cheating following a complaint lodged at the Thakurpukur police station on Thursday. Police said Kinjal Basu Roy Chowdhury, the business development manager of the foundation run by CAB president Sourav Ganguly, has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that secretary Anirban Sen Chowdhury had collected money from three schools in the name of the foundation but deposited the same in his personal account.

The complainant has alleged that while Anirban took Rs 30,000 from Oriental Public School in Kalyani, he received Rs 50,000 from G D Goenka Public School in Siliguri and Rs 3,49,000 from LMET School in Berhampur. “We have received a complaint and a probe is on. According to the complaint, money was taken from three schools in the name of the foundation but was deposited in a personal account,” Behla DC Meraj Khalid said. Anirban, booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 408 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC, is yet to be arrested, said police.

