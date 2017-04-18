Election Commission sounds poll bugle for 7 municipalities

Elections for seven municipalities will be held on May 14 Elections for seven municipalities will be held on May 14

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday issued the poll notification for seven municipalities, including four in the hills.

Elections in Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik, Kalimpong, Raiganj, Domkol and Pujali municipalities, spread across five districts, will be held on May 14. Of these, the situation in Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong — which are are in the hills — are said to be volatile due to past agitations by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

The State Election Commission is contemplating the deployment of central forces in these municipalities in order to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election.

With issuing of poll notification, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force in the five districts with immediate effect, which means that no minister, be it Central or state, will be allowed to use beacons and hooters in those areas.

Voting will take place on May 14 between 7 am to 5 pm. April 24 is the last date of filing nominations, while April 27 is the last date for withdrawing them. Counting of votes will be on May 17. According to the Election Commission , the process shall be completed by May 19.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now