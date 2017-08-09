Eight killed, 34 injured as bus falls into canal

Atleast eight persons were killed, and 34 others injured, when a private bus fell over the Krishnanagar-Karimpur bypass bridge in Nadia on Tuesday. As per sources, police suspect that the bus — headed from Krishnanagar to Plassey — was overspeeding, following which the driver “lost control”, sending the bus over the edge of the bridge into the canal below. “Eight people unfortunately died after the bus fell into the canal,” SP (Nadia) Shishram Jhajharia confirmed to The Indian Express. The state government has announced Rs 2 lakh as compensation for the kin of each of the deceased.

“It is extremely unfortunate that eight people have died in bus accident, while 3 others have been injured. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared Rs 2 lakh as compensation for the kin of the deceased. The treatment cost of those injured will also be taken care of by our government,” said state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

Of the passengers who were declared brought dead at Shaktinagar District Hospital, six have been identified as Nizamuddin Mondal (63), Benazir Bibi (45), Rehana Bibi (42), Rezauel Mondal (42), Bishakha Biswas (48) and Khushi Haldar (6). One man and a woman are yet to be identified.

The driver and helper of the bus are absconding, sources said, adding the bus has been pulled out of the canal.

