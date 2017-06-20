ED summons TMC’s Iqbal Ahmed as part of Narada probe

According to sources, the ED is yet to receive any response from Ahmed after asking him to appear before it on June 21 According to sources, the ED is yet to receive any response from Ahmed after asking him to appear before it on June 21

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Kolkata Municipal Corporation deputy mayor Iqbal Ahmed in connection with the Narada sting case, after he skipped appearing before CBI earlier due to “health concerns”.

According to sources, the ED is yet to receive any response from Ahmed after asking him to appear before it on June 21. The TMC leader is likely to evade the ED summons as well on health grounds, sources said.

The ED is looking into a “sting operation” conducted by Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel, where a number of TMC leaders — including MPs and ministers — were allegedly seen accepting money for favours. Samuel had claimed Ahmed had arranged various meetings with Trinamool leaders, and had taken money for doing so.

The KMC deputy mayor had earlier been summoned by the CBI on June 15, and had been questioned for almost eight hours.

He is likely to be questioned by the agency again, sources said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App