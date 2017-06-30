Duo dupes man of Rs 15 lakh on pretext of arranging seats at St Xavier’s, arrested

Accused: Subrata Chakraborty. Express Accused: Subrata Chakraborty. Express

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 15 lakh in exchange for seats in St Xaviers College (Autonomous), Kolkata. “We have arrested Shyamal Poddar and Subrata Chakraborty. Both were running this racket for about eight years. We suspect that more people are involved in the case. Probe is on,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg. A local court remanded them to police custody toll July 5.

According to police sources, a man named Nazrul Jamal Chowdhury had registered a complaint in Beniapukur police station a few days ago in which he had alleged that the accused had assured him two seats in BCom (Honours) course of the college. They demanded Rs 15 lakh from him which he allegedly gave. Later, when the college refused to admit his candidates for the seats, the complainant realised he was cheated.

Sources said on Wednesday, the police received information that the two accused were at Justice Manutosh Mukherjee Road. “On being questioned, Subrata confessed that he had earlier managed to secure seats in a school thrice. He was previously working for a footwear showroom and had been a tout for eight years,” said another police officer. Police are still verifying his claim.

Police said the second accused, Shyamal, is a resident of Hooghly. He was a cameraman before joining Subrata.

Senior police officers maintained that employee of several schools and college too could be involved as without their help, securing a seat could not be possible. “We are probing from all possible angle and there will be more arrests soon,” added an official.

