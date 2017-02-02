Drug Rehabilitation centre: Three held after patients complain of torture

Three people, including the owner of a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre located at Narendrapur of Sonarpur in South-24 Parganas, were arrested following patients’ complaints of torture.

“Three people have been arrested in connection with the case under Section 341 of the IPC”, said local police. The arrests took place on Monday. The accused have been identified as the owner Dipankar Rai, employees Randeep Chakraborty and Somnath Mitra. According to police, a 22-year-old patient of nine months was assaulted by two of the employees of the rehabilitation centre after they alleged that he had stolen a packet of cigarettes.

The patient’s family then complained to Sonarpur police station on Monday night. Following this, police raided the centre.

The patients then complained to the police of mistreatment and torture. The police arrested the three and seized the register and asked the rest of the inmates’ families to take them home. Officials from the centre could not be reached for comments.