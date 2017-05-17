Driver, who crashed car killing singer Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya, gets bail after 64 days

Kalikaprasad Bhattacharya Kalikaprasad Bhattacharya

THE CALCUTTA High Court on Tuesday granted bail to the driver of folk singer Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya, who died in a road accident on the Durgapur Expressway on March 7. A division bench of Justice Ashim Kumar Roy and Amitava Chatterjee granted bail to driver Arnab Rao, who was in judicial custody for 64 days.

Rao was arrested on March 12 under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). His bail prayer was earlier rejected by a lower court. The long Judicial custody of Rao became a controversy after Kolkata-based model and actor Sonika Chauhan died in a car crash allegedly due to over-speeding by actor Vikram Chatterjee who was driving the vehicle. Vikram was booked under bailable sections. Rao’s mother raised questions on the dual approach of police in dealing with both the cases.

“Why is law different for people who have money? My son has been in jail for more than two months while no action has been taken against Vikram. Both were at the wheel while an accident took place. I find Vikram was even drunk while my son wasn’t drunk at all yet he has been jailed,” Karbi Ghosh, Rao’s mother, said.

The investigation in Kalika Prasad case had revealed that Rao was dozing while driving. Later his mother had claimed that he was continuously working for two consecutive night shifts, which perhaps was the reason he lost concentration.

On Tuesday after her son was given bail she said, “I am extremely happy. Finally my son got bail. I still feel Vikram should also face actions and law must be equal for everyone. I am overwhelmed that court understood the point.”

The 56-year-old folk singer Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya was killed in an accident on National Highway-2 on Durgapur Expressway. The singer was travelling along with four members of his Bangla band ‘Dohar’ to a function in Birbhum district when their car met with the accident and fell into a ditch.

