DRI arrests six, seizes gold worth Rs 4 crore in series of raids

The Directorate of Revenue intelligence arrested six persons and seized gold worth nearly Rs 4 crore in back-to-back raids in Siliguri, Guwahati and Dimapur on February 23 and 24.

According to sources, a man named Md. Kayamuddin from Manipur was apprehended in Guwahati with 22 pieces of gold bars concealed in his shoes on February 23. The seized gold, weighing 3.6 kilograms, was valued at Rs 1.15 crore.

On the same day, DRI intercepted three persons — Nitish Debnath, Rupam Sen and Pradip Debnath — aboard Sealdah-bound Padatik Express. Six pieces of gold bars and biscuits, weighing 3.618 kilogram, were recovered from them. The bars were found in specially tailored belts. The accused allegedly confessed that they were smuggling gold from Myanmar to Kolkata.

On February 24, Mann Singh and Manjit Singh were caught on the Dibrugarh — New Delhi Rajdhani Express. They had boarded the train from Dimapur and were travelling to New Delhi. A total of 15 pieces of gold bars were recovered from them, including nine from Mann Singh’s body. It weighed 2.5 kilogram and was valued at Rs 78 lakh.

“The total value of both the seizures exceeds rupees two crores. Two separate cases were registered under customs Act 1962. In both the cases it was found that the gold bars were procured from Manipur, where it was smuggled into through the Indo-Myanmar border town at Moreh. Further investigation in the matter is in progress”, said a DRI official.

