Don’t let trouble-mongers create unrest on Holi: WB CM Mamata Banerjee tells cops

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked the police to remain alert during Holi and Ram Navami and not allow anyone to create trouble. Addressing an administrative meeting at Barasat in North 24 Parganas, she said: “Thursday is Dol Jatra and Friday is Holi. Muslims also offer prayers on Friday. I will ask my district police administration to remain alert. Some trouble-mongers will use this occasion to create unrest. Do not let anyone create trouble… Ram Navami is also coming. We are not against any religion. We love all religions, but we have to see that such celebrations do not cause trouble.”

Describing the districts bordering Bangladesh as “sensitive”, Mamata asked officials concerned to monitor the situation to stop infiltration. “North 24 Parganas is a sensitive district. A large part of this district shares border with Bangladesh. Keep vigil along areas like Basirhat and Bongaon so that no one can illegally enter the country and create problems,” Mamata said.

“Cows are brought in from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and smuggled through the districts bordering Bangladesh. This has to be stopped,” she added. At the meeting, Mamata also announced the formation of two new police districts in Barasat and Basirhat. “There will be a senior SP… two other young SPs will work under him because there have been problems in this district periodically,’’ she said.

Last year, clashes had broken out between members of two communities at Baduria in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas over an alleged objectionable Facebook post by a youth. A senior official said the administration had a tough time in tackling the violence in Baduria because of the vastness of the district. Mamata also directed the sports department to upgrade Barasat Stadium into a sports complex-cum-stadium. After the meeting, she inaugurated the 32-day ‘Jatra Utsav’ at Kachari Maidan of Barasat.

