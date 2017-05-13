Don’t let outsiders create communal tension: Mamata Banerjee to Howrah cops

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked the Howrah Police to be on alert and not allow “outsiders” create communal tension. Asking the force to increase its visibility in the district, Mamata said: “There is nothing that a policeman cannot do. Policemen should never shirk their responsibility. They should always remain alert and increase their visibility. Use your channels and get information from the civic police, green police, local clubs and even rickshaw-pullers. Never ignore any information given by them and always cross-check…”

“Do not let outsiders create communal tension in your area. There are some outsiders who will always try to create trouble but you have to stop such violence. Be effective in maintaining law and order,” Mamata told police officers present at an administrative meeting in Howrah.

In December, last year, communal violence had erupted at Dhulagarh in Howrah, days after an attack on a procession held to mark Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary. Houses and shops were burnt down in a retaliatory attack.

Slamming a TV news channel for its alleged one-sided reporting of the Dhulagarh violence, Mamata said: “A television channel showed a one-sided report on the incident and said nothing about the action taken by the government. Why did not they say how many people were arrested after the incident? And how many people were given compensation by the government?”

“It is absolutely false that nothing has been done by the government. The state government is in the process of reconstructing the houses and shops, which were affected in Dhulagarh violence. In addition, the government has allotted Rs 2.5 crore as compensation for the affected,” she added.

