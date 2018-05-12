Don’t join politics if you lack courage to come out and file nominations: Bengal minister

Partha Chatterjee said poet Sankha Ghosh should have refrained from making personal attacks on TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Partha Chatterjee said poet Sankha Ghosh should have refrained from making personal attacks on TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

Trinamool Congress secretary general and state minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said those who filed nominations for panchayat polls through email should not have joined politics.

“If they don’t have the courage to come out and file their nomination physically, then they should not come to politics. At the end of the day you have to come out and reach out to the people,” he told the media in Kolkata.

The Trinamool leader also brushed aside the allegation that the ruling party had prevented candidates of opposition parties from filing their nominations. He said at least 14 TMC workers have been killed by the opposition.

“The opposition is trying to provoke our party workers and candidates. In most cases they have been indulging in violence. Fourteen of our workers have been killed in the state in violence carried out by the opposition. Our party workers have tried their best to maintain peace. The opposition only wanted to postpone the election; that’s why they moved the court,” Chatterjee said.

While claiming that no one should use derogatory remarks against writers and poets for expressing their opinions, Chatterjee said poet Sankha Ghosh should have refrained from making personal attacks on TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal.

Mondal had slammed Ghosh for writing poems on rural poll violence and also questioned his credibility as a poet.

“No one should use derogatory remarks to insult a writer or a poet. At the same time, no one should indulge in personal attack through his writings,” Chatterjee said.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App